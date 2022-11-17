ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like ViTrox Corporation Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 28% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 116% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.5% during the coming year according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that ViTrox Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that ViTrox Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

