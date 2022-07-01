In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls: Global Market

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The current report provides detailed information regarding the in vitro diagnostics quality controls market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostics controls and a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market.

The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market rank for key market players.It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario.



The report details the market share of IVD controls based on test type, products and services, manufacturer, application and end user.



Based on test type, the market is segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis, molecular diagnostics, microbiology and others.Based on products and services, controls are categorized into quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services.



Based on manufacturer, the market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic institutions.



The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.



For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year and forecast for 2027.



Report Includes:

- 26 data tables and 24 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls market, based on test type, manufacturer, products and services, end user, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., LGC Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The global market for IVDquality controls was valued at REDACTED in 2021.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2027.



The global market is segmented by test type,manufacturer, products and services, end user and region in this report.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

In vitro diagnostic tests performed on biological samples, such as blood, urine, saliva, spinal fluid and DNA, help diagnose various diseases or assess health conditions. The information provided by IVD tests enables healthcare providers to manage several diseases through timely prevention and diagnosis and provide patient-specific treatments.



Due to recent rapid technological advances, the range and complexity of diagnostic tests have increased significantly.These rapid innovations have made possible disease detection before the appearance of symptoms and the prediction of beneficial and adverse treatment outcomes.



The IVD controls increase the accuracy of the diagnostic tests and ensure the long-term performance monitoring of the testing systems.



This report, “In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls: Technologies and Global Markets,” will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the IVD quality controls industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

