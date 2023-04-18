ReportLinker

In Vitro Diagnostic Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Other IVD Techniques), Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and End-User Industry (Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academics & Medical Schools, Point Of Care Testing, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In Vitro Diagnostic Market by Product Type, Technique, Application, and End-User Industry – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447669/?utm_source=GNW



The In Vitro Diagnostic Market size was valued at USD 91.25 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 118.57 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030.

Growth in awareness regarding importance of early detection and prevention of diseases, which leads to better outcomes for patients, propels the market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in medical technology and research such as point-of-care (POC) strengthen the market growth. For instance, blood glucose level testing can be done using point of care testing devices such as Glucometer. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases propels demand for in vitro diagnostic techniques. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic and respiratory diseases kill almost 41 million people each year, which is equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.

However, high cost of diagnostic tests can be a barrier for some patients, especially those without insurance or with high-deductible plans. This can limit use of diagnostic testing and prevent some individuals from accessing the healthcare they need. On the contrary, introduction of various technologies such as biotechnology, which leads to development of many innovative diagnostic tests, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassays, microarray, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and biosensors that improves accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic testing further propels the market growth. These factors are expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the IVD market in the coming decade.



Segment Overview



The global in vitro diagnostic market is segmented:

- By product type into reagents, instruments, and software & services

- By technique into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques

- By application into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications.

- By end user into stand-alone laboratories, hospitals, academics and medical schools, point of care testing, and others

- Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



North America holds the major market share

North America is a large and dynamic market, owing to factors such as an aging population, increase in incidences of chronic diseases, and advances in technology. It is characterized by a high degree of innovation, with many companies developing new products and technologies to meet changing needs of the healthcare system.

Moreover, increase in demand for early disease detection and personalized medicine is expected to grow in the coming years. The market is also driven by rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as digital pathology, companion diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Increase in adoption of laboratory automation and use of big data analytics in the diagnostic process is also expected to drive the market growth.

The IVD industry in North America is highly regulated, with companies subjected to strict guidelines and requirements set by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada to ensure safety, efficacy, and quality of products. For instance, in July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company obtained Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for its fast diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, which uses BD Veritor Plus System and generates results within 15 minutes.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the in vitro diagnostic industry include companies such as:

• BioMerieux

• Sysmex Corporation

• Qiagen N.V.

• Bio Rad Laboratories Incorporation

• Beckton, Dickinson & Company

• Roche Holding

• Abbott

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Recent Developments



January 2023

Siemens Healthineers AG launched Center of Excellence for Immunoassay Instrument Research and Development (R&D) in Swords, Ireland. The new center will focus on unlocking breakthrough innovations in laboratory instruments used to detect infectious diseases, cancer and blood disorders.

December 2022

Sysmex Corporation launched an in-vitro diagnostic test to detect amyloid beta (A?) accumulation in the brain which is also known as Alzheimer disease

May 2022

Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD COR MX instrument, it integrates and automates the complete molecular laboratory workflow, from sample processing to diagnostic test result for large, high-throughput labs

February 2022

BioMerieux introduced MYACUTECASE, a free mobile application that helps in interpreting the results of emergency and critical care biomarker tests using VIDAS. This app support clinicians in the decision-making and monitoring of patients using emergency and critical care diagnostics.

September 2021

Roche acquired TIB Molbiol Group, a German biotech group, to enhance its molecular diagnostics operations with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants.



KEY BENEFITS

• The in vitro diagnostic market report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2023 to 2030, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the in vitro diagnostic market trends including current and future trends for depicting prevalent investment pockets in the market.

• Information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the in vitro diagnostic market is provided in the report.

• The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the in vitro diagnostic market is provided in the report.

• SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model is elaborated in the study.

• Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of role of stakeholders.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447669/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



