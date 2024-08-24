Vitor Roque could remain away from Barcelona until 2026, buy option also included in deal with Real Betis

In the coming days, Vitor Roque is expected to join Real Betis on a season-long loan. Barcelona have given their approval for a deal to take place, and once final details are resolved, an official announcement will be made.

Roque’s desire to remain in La Liga tipped Barcelona’s hand away from accepting a permanent exit for the 19-year-old. They had accepted a transfer offer from Sporting CP, but instead, a loan is the option that has been taken.

According to ED, Roque could stay on loan at Betis for two seasons. Los Verdiblancos will have the option to extend the Brazilian striker’s stay for an additional 12 months, which they can trigger next summer. They also have an option to buy him on a permanent basis, in which they would assume 50% of his rights – Barcelona would keep the other 50%.

It remains to be seen how successful Roque is at Betis. Regular playing time will help his development, and adaptation to Spanish football. It may not have been Barcelona’s first choice, but this arrangement could be one that works out in the long run.