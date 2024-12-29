Vitor Pereira Discusses €80M-Rated Wolves Star’s Future Amid Links to Man Utd and PSG

Matheus Cunha has been a standout for Wolverhampton Wanderers, demonstrating his versatility across various attacking roles, including attacking midfielder, supporting striker, and center-forward.

Fichajes reported on Saturday that Cunha’s standout performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester United and PSG. Both sides have made formal inquiries and are prepared to offer around €80 million to secure his signature.

His recent displays, including an incredible “Olympic goal” against Manchester United on Thursday to put Wolves 1-0 ahead, have underscored his attacking abilities and could significantly raise his market value.

Wolves boss comments on Matheus Cunha rumors

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira expressed this weekend that he hopes the forward will stay with the team beyond the January transfer window.

“I hope he stays with us for a long time, but I understand that as a special player – he will have opportunities for sure in his career,” Pereira said (h/t The Mirror).

“It is not only about his technique but his personality. He is special because he can take the ball in a moment of pressure and make magic from nothing… No, of course, I do not want him to be sold in January.”

Mirror Football reported on Friday that Wolves have no intention of selling unless an offer comes in that they are simply “unable to turn down.” The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and recorded four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this 2024-25 season.