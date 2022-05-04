Vito Schnabel’s Dark Comedy ‘The Trainer’ Adds Gus Van Sant, Lenny Kravitz, Beverly D’Angelo, Colleen Camp & Gavin Rossdale

Matt Grobar
·3 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting), Lenny Kravitz (Lee Daniels’ The Butler), Beverly D’Angelo (Violent Night), Colleen Camp (Back on the Strip) and Gavin Rossdale (The Bling Ring) have signed on to star alongside Vito Schnabel in the dark comedy The Trainer, which Tony Kaye (American History X) is directing from Schnabel and Jeff Solomon’s script.

The film currently in production, after nearly a decade in development, is based on an original story by Schnabel. It unfolds over eight days of sleep-deprived chaos and follows Jack (Schnabel), a down-on-his-luck fitness expert living with his mother in Los Angeles, who takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune, trying to realize his version of the American dream.

Julia Fox, Steven Van Zandt, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, John McEnroe, Gina Gershon, Luka Sabbat, Soo Joo Park, Brock O’Hurn, Bella Thorne, Laird Hamilton and Duke Nicholson are also set to star. Details with regard to the characters the newest additions to the cast will be playing have not been disclosed. Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler (The Old Man and the Gun) are producing The Trainer, with George Paaswell (The Night House) serving as executive producer.

Van Sant is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for directing titles including Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, The Sea of Trees, Promised Land, Restless, Milk, Paranoid Park, Last Days, Elephant, Gerry, Finding Forrester, Psycho, Good Will Hunting, To Die For, My Own Private Idaho and Drugstore Cowboy, among others. He’s previously appeared in a number of his own films, including Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, as well as in the films Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and The Canyons, and the beloved IFC sketch series, Portlandia.

Kravitz is an actor, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and record producer who has released 11 studio albums—his most recent being 2018’s Raise Vibration. He’s previously appeared in films including The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Precious and Zoolander, and in such series as Star, Better Things and Entourage. He will also soon be seen starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the Lionsgate romance Shotgun Wedding, and in the crime drama Cutman from director Michael Mailer.

D’Angelo is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee previously seen in films including The Good House, The Unicorn, Dreamland, Vacation, Accidental Love, The House Bunny, American History X, Coal Miner’s Daughter and Every Which Way but Loose, among many others. Her TV credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Insatiable, Shooter, Mom and Entourage. The actress will also soon be seen in Tommy Wirkola’s holiday thriller Violent Night led by David Harbour, among other projects.

Camp has previously appeared in films including Violet, Mainstream, Spenser Confidential, Knock Knock, American Hustle, Palo Alto, Four Christmases and Running with Scissors, among many others. Her recent TV credits include CBS All Access’ reboot of The Twilight Zone, Sherman’s Showcase and Aquarius. The actress will also soon be seen in the Christina Ricci horror-thriller Monstrous, and Chris Spencer’s comedy Back on the Strip, starring Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, among other projects.

Rossdale is an actor and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose most recent album The Kingdom was released in 2020. He’s previously appeared in films including The Bling Ring, Constantine, Little Black Book and Zoolander, and in series like Hawaii Five-0.

Van Sant is represented by WME; Kravitz by CAA and CSM Management; D’Angelo by Link Entertainment; Camp by Gersh and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; and Rossdale by UTA and YMU Group.

