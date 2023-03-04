Vitesco Technologies Group's (ETR:VTSC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Vitesco Technologies Group (ETR:VTSC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vitesco Technologies Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = €79m ÷ (€7.9b - €3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Vitesco Technologies Group has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vitesco Technologies Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vitesco Technologies Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last three years, ROCE has grown 27% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Vitesco Technologies Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Vitesco Technologies Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last year, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Vitesco Technologies Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Vitesco Technologies Group that you might find interesting.

