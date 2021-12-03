VITANA-X Introduced Two Top Leaders During its U.S. Pre-Launch Event to Accelerate its U.S. Market Entry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Vitana-X, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce that two top leaders have joined VITANA-X to accelerate its US market entry.

Chinaza Duson, VITANA-X's new Vice President of Sales, USA, affectionately known throughout the Direct Sales Industry as "Coach Chi", is a renowned entrepreneur who has dedicated over 15 years of her life to the Network Marketing industry and has built several successful businesses during the span of her career as an active distributor and as a corporate officer responsible for developing field leaders. As one of the most successful women and trainers in the industry, Chinaza has trained in over 15 countries to audiences of over 10,000; teaching sales, leadership and the fundamentals of success in Network Marketing. Coach Chi is the Founder & CEO of Duson & Co, and author of several inspirational works to include Broken Crayons Still Color, GO & Chinaza Speaks. She is an accomplished TV producer and host of "SheSpeaksTV" a global platform dedicated to empowerment of entrepreneurs around the world.

"After being part of some of the biggest and most amazing MLM companies in the world, today, I join VITANA-X with enthusiasm and the absolute faith that I can contribute to the expansion of the company's global footprint. I am so grateful for my experience and opportunities as a career builder and trainer in the industry. My first love is Network Marketing and I'm excited to put my training, knowledge, field and corporate experience to the test with VITANA-X. When I saw the technology behind VITANA-X products, it's corporate leadership, compensation plan, and the systems available to its affiliates, I believe that this company is a legacy company in the making, and I am excited to be part of the journey."

Story continues

says Chinaza Duson.

Khatib Ali, VITANA-X's new Global Sales Director, has built teams all over the world, from Africa and Europe to South America and East Asia. Born to a Christian mother and Muslim father, he practices aspects of both faiths and speaks Arabic. He has worked as Director of Training and Development for Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Group and he is the CEO and Owner of AST Global LLC. He has shared the stage as a speaker with the legendary author and philosopher Bob Proctor. His global perspective is what helped him achieve financial freedom, but the real reason behind his growth was the adversity that helped him find his purpose.

Khatib admits that his decision to join VITANA-X was influenced by the company's leadership and culture. He loves how driven everyone is to succeed, yet eager to help each other achieve their full potential.

"I have been actively promoting the direct sales industry for 18+ years and it has afforded me time with my late daughter who fought for her life here on this earth. Not being able to speak or walk pushed me in the direction of finding any technology and/or natural supplement to give her the longevity she deserved. Because of this, I prefer to join only health and wellness companies with products that legitimately improve the lives of others. Everyone enters the direct selling industry for a different reason. Some are attracted by the high earning potential. Others join because they want to quit the daily grind and be their own boss. My desire was to have time for my daughter and the freedom to take care of her healthcare needs. Now in her honor, it is my pleasure and duty to join a company with top tier leadership and a culture that is a force to be reckoned with. When I received that call from my good friend Bernhard Sammer, about VITANA-X water soluble CBD products, I knew that this was home. I've been looking for a home for a long time and I found it in VITANA-X. Being a part of the VITANA-X family provides me with the tools I need to take better care of the people I care about most,"

says Khatib Ali.

"Chinaza & Khatib are iconic industry leaders and trainers. I am honored to have them call VITANA-X home. I know they will be invaluable assets to our company and dynamic influencers for our field leadership. We look forward to a long prosperous union. We are excited to watch them change lives and take VITANA-X USA to the top" - CEO and Founder of VITANA-X Bernhard Sammer.

About VITANA-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC: VITX) VITANA-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. VITANA-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. VITANA-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. VITANA-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For additional information on VITANA-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the VITANA-X business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, VITANA-X makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with VITANA-X results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com

www.vitanax.net

305-714-9397

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/675946/VITANA-X-Introduced-Two-Top-Leaders-During-its-US-Pre-Launch-Event-to-Accelerate-its-US-Market-Entry



