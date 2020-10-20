This Vitamin C Serum From an Under-the-Radar Beauty Brand Sells Every 20 Seconds

amazon.com

A search for “face serum” on Amazon reveals over 3,000 results. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to discern which will actually be effective and stand out from the rest. So when we discovered that a bottle of this vitamin C serum from UK-based brand Sunkissed is purchased every 20 seconds, we knew it was worth a second look.

The product is made up of just eight ingredients, including vitamin C, rose water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Vitamin C brightens and protects skin, while hyaluronic acid and glycerin work together to plump and hydrate. Collagen is naturally found in the skin, but it decreases with age, so the addition of collagen in the formula boosts elasticity and strengthens texture.

This combination of classic skincare ingredients creates a powerhouse formula primed to make skin look and feel its best. It can help reduce the appearance of acne scars, soothe dry skin, tame breakouts, and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the product is cruelty-free, meaning the brand never tests on animals.

RELATED: 5 Top-Rated Vitamin C Serums That Will Leave You Glowing

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have left the serum a five-star review, and even more have awarded it with a five-star rating. Many people said they saw results within just one week of using it regularly and noted that it doesn’t feel sticky like other serums do. Some also added that it combats skin irritation caused by wearing face masks.

“I seriously love this product! I use it before going to bed each day, and when I wake up my skin looks and feels amazing,” one reviewer wrote. “Before using this product I would see a lot of uneven redness on my cheeks, and this product helped to diminish the redness.”

Another shopper, who works as a server in the Florida Keys, said, “I am always in a mask sweating. My skin was breaking out, and I had acne scars that weren’t healing. Since I’ve started using Skinkissed I can already see a big difference in my skin. The spots are fading and my skin has a glow it hasn’t had in forever!”

Along with thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, the brand has accumulated nearly 240,000 followers on Instagram. Sunkissed is clearly onto something with its streamlined, cruelty-free skincare products, so head to Amazon to try the top-rated vitamin C serum for yourself today.

View photos

amazon.com

To buy: $34; amazon.com.