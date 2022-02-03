This Vitamin C Powder Makes Serums and Creams More Powerful — and Its Ratings Are Off the Charts

Nordstrom/ InStyle

No skincare regimen is complete without vitamin C — the trusted ingredient revives dull, sun-damaged skin, fades dark spots, and softens fine lines like no other. While it's fairly easy to spot products containing vitamin C, securing the purest, most stabilized version of it can be less common. Finding vitamin C serums and creams that last (meaning they won't oxidize quickly to a darker shade, signaling they've become less effective) can be tricky, but that's where revolutionary products like the Vitabrid C12 Face Brightening Powder are coming into play. The uniquely designed formula has become such a hit amongst shoppers, over 4.9 million bottles have been sold to date.

The best-selling powder contains the brand's patented Vitabrid CG technology, which contains a highly stabilized, active form of vitamin C that travels deep into the skin over the course of 12 hours. This extended time period allows your complexion to reap all the benefits of vitamin C without experiencing any irritation. Even more appealing, the powder can be mixed into your go-to serums and creams daily, or whenever your skin needs an extra dose of brightening. Long-term effects are also promised; the formula noticeably minimizes signs of aging, hyperpigmentation, and congested pores with continued use.

This hardly comes as a surprise, given the approval vitamin C has garnered from skin experts. Case in point: As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry previously told InStyle, "The antioxidant activity of vitamin C protects against UV-induced damage caused by free radicals, which will prevent accelerated aging and skin cancer. It also boosts firmness by regulating collagen production."

And, according to hundreds of five-star reviews on both the Vitabrid and Nordstrom website, this "genius" vitamin C-based product is not to be missed. Shoppers love how simple it is to add the powder into their skincare, noting that it instantly dissolves into their serums, creams, and even foundations without leaving them "textured or grainy." Many also tell of the major differences the versatile product has had on a host of concerns, including redness, sun spots, acne, and wrinkles, leading most to reorder multiple bottles.

"Wow, where has this been [all] my adult life," said one Nordstrom customer. "I have had two people ask me why my skin looks so smooth."

"I love Vitabrid C12 to help fade hyperpigmentation spots and brighten my skin, so this unique vitamin C powder is a big plus for me," shared a second person. "I can add a sprinkle to other products and get the benefits of those products while at the same time giving my face an extra dose of vitamin C."

"This is the best vitamin C product I've ever tried," claimed a third. "You see a brighter tone the very next day and as you keep using [it], dark spots just fade."

Adding vitamin C into your skin routine doesn't get much easier than with the Vitabrid C12 Face Brightening Powder. Pick up a bottle of the widely-loved product for yourself from Vitabrid or Nordstrom.