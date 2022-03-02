Vitaliy Mykolenko criticises Russia players for silence over Ukraine invasion

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out at Russia captain Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defender, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, embraced his international colleague Oleksandr Zinchenko before Manchester City’s clash with the Toffees at the weekend as the attention of the football world focused on the plight of their country.

But, while support for Ukraine has been widespread, Cherkasy-born Mykolenko is furious that has not extended to players from the Russian football team.

In a post on Instagram in his native language, the 22-year-old said: “Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

Hull City v Everton &#x002013; Emirates FA Cup &#x002013; Third Round &#x002013; The MKM Stadium
Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has criticised Russia’s players in an expletive-laden social media post (PA)

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Mykolenko’s post came the day after FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia from all competitions.

Tuesday, meanwhile, brought the news that Alisher Usmanov, who has sponsorship links to Everton, has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The Uzbek-born billionaire’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.

It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium – a deal worth £30million to the club.

