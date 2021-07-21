Vitality Shareholders Elect Joanne Yan to Board of Directors; Brian Gessner Appointed to Chairman of the Board

Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. held its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on July 20, 2021. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to vote at the AGM passed with a 99.97% or higher approval from the votes cast. Joanne Yan was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time and Brian L. Gessner (Chairman of the Board), Richard V. Gannon, Cheryl Grant (President & CEO), W. Douglas Grant (Vice President & CFO) and Stuart E. Pennington were re-elected to the board.

SHAREHOLDERS ELECT JOANNE YAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joanne Yan brings 25 years experience in the public markets including currently serving on the Board of Directors for ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) and has served as a senior corporate executive, director and consultant in a number of public companies in North America, Europe and China. Joanne is active in the cross-border investment and mergers and acquisitions space and is familiar with the business culture and operations of North American and Chinese businesses. Joanne's expertise includes market access, business negotiations, project and company financing, strategic planning, business development, and governance and compliance. Joanne has advised on significant transactions between Chinese and North American companies.

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors, Joanne also joins Vitality's Audit Committee.

Cheryl Grant, President & CEO of Vitality Product Inc. states "the Board is excited Joanne Yan has joined the Board of Directors of Vitality. Joanne is a strategic thinker, activator and relationship builder. We are excited for Joanne to join the Board and build new relationships and support the Executive Team in the future growth of the Company."

VITALITY BOARD APPOINTS BRIAN GESSNER TO CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Brian Gessner has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective July 20, 2021, replacing Bruce McDonald. Brian is a Vice President & Senior Private Banker of Ultra-High Net Worth Private Banking with Private Wealth Group at BMO Bank of Montreal Private Banking. Brian joined Vitality Products Inc.'s Board of Directors in 2009 and is excited to step into a new role to support and guide the Company in its growth plans.

Additional information on Vitality's management team and Board of Directors is available at www.investinvitality.com.

VITALITY DIRECTOR BRUCE MCDONALD RESIGNS FROM THE BOARD

Vitality Products Inc. announces Bruce J. McDonald has resigned from the Board of Directors and his role as Chairman of the Board. Bruce is retiring following 26 years of service on the Board of Directors of Vitality Products Inc. and did not seek re-election at the AGM. The Board wishes to express its appreciation for Mr. McDonald's years of service to the Company.

VITALITY GRANTS 425,000 INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

Vitality Products Inc. announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants which will entitle the option holders to purchase up to 425,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of five years. These options are not subject to any vesting schedule and may be exercised at any time up to the expiry date of July 20, 2026. These options are subject to a four-month hold period commencing July 20, 2021. Shareholders ratified and approved, subject to regulatory approval, the continuance of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan at the Company's AGM held on July 20, 2021.

ABOUT VITALITY

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

