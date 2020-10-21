VitalHub’s Innovative Digital Pre-Operative Solution, Synopsis iQ, Received Double Health Tech Award Wins

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) new digital pre-operative platform, Synopsis, has won awards at both the Health Tech Digital Awards 2020, and the Forward Healthcare Awards 2020.



Intouch was nominated at both awards in conjunction with Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust in recognition of the significant results achieved since Synopsis i Q and Synopsis H ome were deployed across the Trust in February 2020. Synopsis won the ‘Best Healthcare Management Solution’ category at the Health Tech Digital Awards and the ‘Enhancing Care through Technology’ category at the Forward Healthcare Awards 2020.

Both accolades have been awarded following an extensive grading process conducted by independent judging panels, based on pre-deployment evidenced-based research outlining the impact the digital pre-operative process would make, and post-deployment data from Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, evidencing the impact the solutions have made.

These merits are strong indicators of the importance of Synopsis, enabling elective surgery patients to complete their pre-op assessments digitally, both in-hospital and from home. Synopsis is enabling the triage/pre-operative team at the Trust to work and communicate more efficiently than ever before via its internal communication tools. This is vital, especially with the substantial restrictions and workflow blockages across all aspects of the healthcare field due to COVID-19.

“These awards are a demonstration of the applicability of the Synopsis product to the current healthcare landscape, especially during the pandemic when the need to decrease the amount of time patients spend in hospital prior to surgery is amplified,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “These wins reinforce the value Synopsis provides health systems with regards to patient visibility management and improved operational efficiency. This requirement for these solutions has escalated procurements of digital solutions like Synopsis, which transform a client’s ability to limit unnecessary patient exposure. Building off the success of Synopsis in the UK, we are excited to continue expanding adoption of the solution internationally.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

