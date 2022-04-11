VitalHub Announces a Multi-Year Regional Licensing Contract with NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year regional licensing agreement of subsidiary Transforming Systems (“TS”) SHREWD suite of solutions with NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands (“NHSEI” or the “Customer”).

This transaction marks a new customer sale for the Company, with TS having engaged with NHSEI since July 2021. The Customer, NHSEI, provides care for a population of 10.5 million people, across a very diverse and large region, including areas like Birmingham which is the UK’s second largest city, and Lincolnshire, which is the second largest English county in the country. The work of NHSEI involves supporting the 11 Integrated Care Systems (“ICSs”) and Sustainability and Transformation Plans (“STPs”), 42 trusts and 39 Clinical Commissioning Groups (“CCGs”) that are in the region.

The Customer’s 11 ICS are included in the contract, and span the following organizations:

  • Birmingham and Solihull

  • Black Country and West Birmingham

  • Coventry and Warwickshire

  • Derbyshire

  • Herefordshire and Worcestershire (currently live)

  • Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

  • Lincolnshire

  • Northamptonshire (currently live)

  • Nottinghamshire

  • Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

  • Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent (in deployment stage)

The sale includes licensing access to Transforming Systems SHREWD Platform, SHREWD Region, and SHREWD Vantage products. Use of these solutions by the Customer is anticipated to deliver a host of operational benefits, improving organizational efficiency, coordination and delivery of care. Specific benefits include, (i) simplifying operational view of real-time regional pressures, (ii) standardizing reports across regions, (iii) reducing administration for reporting end users, (iv) promoting consistent and timely onward reporting, (v) providing data driven information for improved analysis, (vi) reducing interruption to operational activity by removing need to manually gather operational data, (vii) streamlining processes for the regional oversight body, (viii) enabling oversight of capacity and demand to inform conveyancing decisions in real time, (ix) improving patient safety and reduced patient risk, and (x) overall improvements to care for the population of the Midlands.

“This sale to NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands marks one of the largest regions to have licensed the Transforming Systems solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are delighted to support this region through providing access to our SHREWD suits of offerings. We view this sale as continued ratification of the market demand for our products, and the market leadership we have established and continue to maintain within the UK healthcare landscape, and beyond.”

ABOUT NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands

NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands (“NHSEI”) provides care across a very diverse and large region, including areas like Birmingham which is the UK’s second biggest city, and Lincolnshire, which is the second largest English county where the land is predominantly used for agriculture. The work of England and Midlands provides care for a population of 10.5 million people, and involves supporting the 11 ICSs and STPs, 42 trusts and 39 CCGs that are in the region, to ensure that together they provide excellent services that meet the needs of patients.

ABOUT VITALHUB

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


