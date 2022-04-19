VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal of Pre-Op Solutions, Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust

Vitalhub Corp.

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital, at-home pre-op solutions, Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Royal Orthopaedic”).



The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is a new customer of the Company, having signed a multi-year licensing agreement to access the Company’s award-winning Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ products. This sale comes as the result of the Trust seeking out new solutions for managing elective care backlog, which has presented an ongoing operational challenge.

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust in Birmingham is an internationally renowned centre for the treatment of bone and joint disorders and the care of children with orthopaedic problems, and one of the largest orthopaedic centres in Europe. The Trust offers planned specialist care for all orthopaedic subspecialties and a range of orthopaedic services, from routine arthroplasty to complex spinal and oncological work. The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust aims to provide world class clinical services and a clean, safe environment for its patients, visitors, and staff, in addition to leading-edge research, innovation, and education.

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust has completed a licensing agreement for an unlimited number of pre-op assessments across their facility. With the integration of Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, the Trust can expect to see better visibility into their elective backlog, streamlined pre-op assessments which will alleviate managerial pressures, a triaging platform that will limit unnecessary appointments and better tend to complex patients, open integration into existing systems, flexible workflow, comprehensive and accurate pre-op assessments, and decision making support that highlights risk through the 250+ algorithms programmed into Synopsis modules. In turn, the Company expects the deployment of the Synopsis solutions to empower the Trust to better manage its elective backlog pressures.

“We are excited to engage in this new partnership with Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This deal provides further evidence of the market traction of our award-winning Synopsis products, and the ongoing demand for our offerings. We look forward to continuing to support our customers as we advance our growth strategy.”

ABOUT THE ROYAL ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL NHS TRUST

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

