VitalHub Announces Expansion Licensing Contract with Existing Customer Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce an expansion licensing deal of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) hardware and software solutions with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust”).



Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been a partner of the Company since 2013. The Trust serves the Hampshire and West Berkshire population, comprising approximately 600,000 individuals. The Trust provides outpatient and assessment services from Alton, Bordon, and Romsey community hospitals, conducting nearly 900,000 outpatient appointments annually. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust employs around 8,600 staff, and provides services from Andover War Memorial Hospital, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, and the Royal Hampshire County Hospital.

The Trust currently employs the Check-in, Flow Manager, and Calling solutions at two of their hospitals. Having benefitted from the functionality of these systems, the Trust has contracted to upgrade and expand their product portfolio and use of VitalHub products. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has purchased a Trust-wide license to upgrade and expand use of their existing modules, while adding the Room & Resource solution, the HL7 Integration system, and Trust-wide implementation of the kiosk and calling screens. The expected benefits will be improved room utilization, efficiency in room and resource booking, communication and organization among staff, management coordination, and facilitate positive patient correspondence.

This is a licensing agreement comprising a suite of Intouch with Health patient flow and operational visibility solutions across the Trust.

“We are delighted to see the ongoing demand and support for our products from new and old clients, alike,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Organic growth through expansion deals like Hampshire add meaningful value to our growth strategy, and demonstrate market validation and satisfaction with our offerings. We look forward to continuing to work with Hampshire Hospitals, empowering their digital transformation in optimizing resource allocations and efficiency."

ABOUT HAMPSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust came into being in January 2012, resulting from the merger of Basingstoke and North Hampshire NHS Foundation Trust. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust serves a population of approximately 600,000 people across Hampshire and parts of west Berkshire. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust employs around 8,600 staff, and provides services from Andover War Memorial Hospital, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and the Royal Hampshire County Hospital. The Trust focuses on providing healthcare with compassion, accountability, respect, and encouragement.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

