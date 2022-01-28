Vital Farms Expands Stephanie Coon’s Role to Senior Vice President of People and Strategy

Vital Farms
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced the expansion of Stephanie Coon’s role to Senior Vice President of People and Strategy. In this newly created role, Coon will lead Vital Farms’ People function in addition to her current team which includes Strategy, Project Management, and New Ventures.

“As we think about our long-term growth opportunities, we know our one true competitive advantage is great people,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “As Stephanie has settled into her role, it’s become abundantly clear that she has a passion for people and culture. By combining these functions under a single leader, we’ll be unified in attracting talent that supports our growth initiatives and a culture that keeps our crew feeling engaged and inspired. All of this is critical to our success both now and in the future.”

Coon joined Vital Farms in August 2021 to build and lead the Strategy function at Vital Farms. Over the past six months, she has aligned the company around organization-wide objectives that include the specific and measurable initiatives that will drive Vital Farms’ long-term growth.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead our People function,” Coon said. “Vital Farms has a values-driven and people-first culture that is truly very special. Nurturing this culture is central to everything we do across the business. I look forward to working with our passionate team to build on this strong foundation as we grow.”

Coon continued, “As we continue our focus on scaling a world-class organization, this tighter link between where we are going, the processes we’ll put in place to get there, and, most importantly, how we engage, inspire, and develop our crew members is a powerful unlock for the business.”

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 250 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 18,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

CONTACT:
Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com


