Vita Vea's only rookie duty for Bucs involves Disney's 'Moana'

Vita Vea's name isn't Vita Vea anymore, at least not as far as Gerald McCoy's kids are concerned.

Vita Vea's name isn't Vita Vea anymore, at least not as far as Gerald McCoy's kids are concerned.

Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea's rookie hazing has taken on a distinctly Disney theme at OTAs.

The defensive linemen from Washington draws a strong resemblance to the Disney character Maui from the film "Moana" — so much so that veteran lineman Gerald McCoy has required him to introduce himself as such to McCoy's kids during OTAs, according to a report from Pewter Report.

If Vea can display as much strength as Maui's character in the 2016 animated film Moana, it's hard to imagine his list of rookie obligations will grow.

