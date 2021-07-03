Visually-impaired Teacher's Community Classes Ensure Education for Kids in Gujarat Village

Hetal Kumar Kothari, a visually impaired teacher is ensuring that education does not stop for students residing in Gujarat’s Dahod district. As schools have been shut due to the covid-19 pandemic, online classes mean a lack of education for many in the area as internet connectivity and access to devices are not available to a wide majority here.

As online classes are out of reach, teacher Hetalkumar Kothari of Khagela primary school is imparting education to the students in offline mode.

To educate students, Hetalkumar goes to different areas of the village every day with chalk-board-duster and converts open spaces into small classrooms for students in that area.

Hetalkumar, goes out for education every morning with the help of a friend who also is a teacher. Hetalkumar is currently teaching students of class 3.

Hetalkumar said that the school was closed during the Corona period but it did not stop the teaching. “At present, we are also teaching students by going online with offline education. All protocols, including corona masks and sanitizers, are followed for offline Education,” he said.

Hetalkumar lost his sight in an accident. He studied up to MSc, BEd and worked in one Chemical Company at Ankleshwar, however, following an accident he lost his vision at 24. He then did a course of physiotherapy at Ahmedabad and practiced at Dahod. Meanwhile, he got a job as a primary teacher and joined the education sector, and has been teaching at Khangela Primary School for the last 22 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here