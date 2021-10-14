Visteon to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On Thursday, October 28

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global automotive electronics technology enterprise dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 28. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 844-535-3468

Outside U.S./Canada: 720-405-0988

Conference ID: 9713169



(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada). The conference ID for the phone replay is 9713169. The phone replay will be available soon after the call’s completion and until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 11.

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Mich., the company employs approximately 10,000 people at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Media: Investors: Dave Barthmuss Kris Doyle dave.barthmuss@visteon.com kdoyle@visteon.com 805-660-1914 201-247-3050



