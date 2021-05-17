VistaVu Solutions Acquires AchieveIT to Expand Business One Offerings

Acquisition signals a significant investment into VistaVu's Business One practice and formulates a natural migration path for customers to effectively scale and grow

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- VistaVu Solutions (VistaVu) is pleased to announce it has acquired AchieveIT, a leading provider of SAP Business One with over 30 years of experience in the ERP industry. Through this acquisition, VistaVu has created a comprehensive offering for mid-market customers throughout the entire technology lifecycle.

"Together, VistaVu and AchieveIT enables mid-market companies to develop a digital ecosystem to operate more efficiently, scale for growth and leverage consolidated tools and techniques to better run their businesses," says Jory Lamb, CEO and Founder of VistaVu. "Our vision is to build the most respected SAP mid-market system integrator in North America. Adding AchieveIT has significantly advanced us towards that vision."

VistaVu's team and knowledge base has now been extended to include 22 Business One experts who will help customers maximize the value of technology solutions to grow their business and increase profits. Tim Singleton, CEO of AchieveIT, has been appointed to Vice President of VistaVu Business One and will be responsible for guiding the success of the company's Business One practice. All of AchieveIT's resources will be strategically leveraged to support Business One customer enablement tools, such as how-to documents, product expert webinars, and other communications.

As a leading provider of SAP Business One and the developer of Resolv, an SAP Certified Solution that embeds comprehensive Supply Chain, Distribution, Logistics and Warehouse Management into SAP Business One, AchieveIT has a strong reputation as being one of the best delivery teams in the business. AchieveIT's knowledgeable, professional implementation experts will help customers maximize technology investments.

The combination of AchieveIT's Resolv system with VistaVu's ERP expertise will create an advanced solution for mid-market distribution companies looking to transform the organization and scale for the future by starting with a proven digital core. This industry-leading add-on to SAP's ERP offerings will help companies fully automate the wholesale distribution process.

"We are pleased that both VistaVu and AchieveIT share the same commitment and desire for customers to succeed and grow their business through effective implementation and use of SAP Business One," says Tim Singleton, CEO of AchieveIT. "We're excited about this new partnership to grow our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers."

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions is an employee owned, mid-market integrator that focuses on technology, innovation, and solving critical mid-market business problems across various industries, including Discrete Manufacturing, Industrial Field Services, Industrial Machinery & Components, Distribution, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense. The company delivers digital transformation solutions for mid-sized publicly traded and private equity-funded businesses between $25M and $1B in revenue. VistaVu is one of the largest SAP mid-market gold partners across North America and has partnerships with AWS and Boomi. The company also delivers an Industrial IoT and field management services system called FieldVu. VistaVu's success has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Profit 500, Venture Magazine's Fast Growth 50, Deloitte's Fast 50 and Fast 500, and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year. As a values-driven organization, VistaVu has also won the Better Business Bureau's ethics award 3 times. For more information, visit vistavusolutions.com.

About AchieveIT

Founded in 1989, AchieveIT Solutions specializes in the development and implementation of enterprise software and warehouse management automation for the wholesale distribution industry. More than 400 distributors have benefited from the company's deep industry expertise, innovative technologies, and endless dedication to improvement. With SAP Business One as the ERP foundation, Achieve IT's Resolv software provides organizations the capability to integrate every aspect of their operations, from Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Inventory Planning to Shipping, Logistics, and Warehousing. SAP has twice awarded AchieveIT with the prestigious "SAP Business One Innovator of the Year", for the contributions from its Resolv suite of solutions. For more information, visit achieveits.com.

