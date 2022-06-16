Vista’s North American Footprint Doubles Following the Closing of Jet Edge Acquisition

Vista Closing of Jet Edge Acquisition

Jet Edge, hangar

The acquisition significantly enhances and cements Vista’s position as the #1 on demand operator globally;



C lients will have access to an additional 100 aircraft, including the largest on demand fleet of Gulfstream jets in the U.S. , and will benefit from access to a combined global Group fleet of over 350 aircraft;

Jet Edge teams of over 8 00 experts will seamlessly join Vista;

Provides additional flexibilit y and infrastructure , including a maintenance facility , to support Vista’s enhanced scale , at a time of unprecedented demand for business aviation ;

This follows the successful closing of the Air Hamburg acquisition in May 2022.





New York, June 16, 2022: Vista Global Holding (Vista), the world’s leading private aviation group, has significantly enhanced its position in the U.S. market, following the successful closing of the Jet Edge deal. This is the Group's seventh successful acquisition since 2018, standing by its commitment to invest in the U.S., the largest and fastest-growing region for business aviation.

Jet Edge Reserve Program Members and AdvantEdge aircraft management clients will benefit from Vista’s broader global fleet, and be able to take advantage of the charter demand, global infrastructure, and procurement advantages that Vista generates via its branded VistaJet and XO solutions.

The announcement comes at a time when demand across the industry is at an all-time high, as travelers value private aviation as a critical mobility solution. Clients are committing long-term to Vista’s core subscription services, in addition to requesting more and more on demand flights. With North America accounting for over 55% of all hours flown by Vista’s fleet in 2021, the deal ensures the necessary infrastructure is in place to service new and existing clients in the most sustainable way.

Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista said: “The growth of Vista is supported and enhanced every day by the team's relentless dedication and commitment to our clients. It is with great pleasure we welcome the Jet Edge team, that is aligned with our vision, to continue delivering our unique services across a much larger fleet to a much growing global subscription client base. All clients can now enjoy an even larger network that guarantees reliability, flexibility, safety, consistency, and superior in-cabin experience — in a way that no other private aviation company can offer.”

Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge, said: “I am excited about the future together with Vista. The sustained growth and stability of Vista across an industry that is highly fragmented places us in the best position to service clients. With the exponential demand the market is experiencing, we understand the value this acquisition will bring to all clients — offering seamless, transparent and consistent service, thanks to industry-leading technology, the most coveted global fleet, and the personal expertise of everyone on the team.”

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) companies provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and Membership solutions; and cutting-edge mobility technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-midsize and large cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform. Jet Edge extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most well-appointed aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance.

Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista”) does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista holds non-controlling minority stakes in XOJET Aviation, GMJ Air Shuttle, Red Wing Aviation and Talon Air.

