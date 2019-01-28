Visser backing former side Scotland to thrive in Six Nations

Former international Tim Visser is backing Scotland to continue their upward trend by achieving their best-ever finish of the Six Nations era in this year’s Championship.

Scotland picked up three wins for the second year running in 2018 as they clinched third place in the standings in Gregor Townsend’s first Championship in charge.

It was only the second time Scotland have finished as high as third since the Championship became the Six Nations, replicating the position they achieved back in 2006.

And while Visser, who retired from international duty with Scotland earlier this year, believes describing them as ‘dark horses’ could be too strong, he is confident they can go one better than their 2017 campaign.

“I definitely think Scotland can improve on last year,” said Visser, who joined rugby fans in Twickenham to tackle some of the most memorable last gasp sporting moments over a cold pint of Greene King IPA ahead of the Six Nations.

“It’s hard to look past Ireland for the title, but I would hope for Scotland to do one better than last year and get into that second spot. It all depends on how England come out of the traps.

“The first game is always really important and were England to have a bad one and Scotland get momentum from that first game you’d hope that they would push on.

“It doesn’t get much better than Italy for a first game for Scotland, but they are not the team they used to be and under Conor O’Shea they have grown again.

“They have taken some really big games over the last couple of years and I think you wouldn’t want Scotland to underestimate that first game.

“In terms of the Championship, you’d want to play your first game against them, France or even Wales if you had to, but certainly not against Ireland or England.

“Scotland are potentially dark horses, but it does depend on a few factors like the first game and whether they get any injuries, but the fallow weeks will hopefully help manage that.”

Meanwhile Visser, who scored 14 tries in 33 appearances at international level, admits he is expecting big things from Scotland now they finally have the strength in depth to compete.

“They have started putting some really consistent performances together and with the quality and with the depth they’ve got in a number of key positions they’ll do really well,” he said.

“I think it’s the strongest Scotland have been, especially if you look at some of the players that were considered young players a couple of years ago who are now established internationals.

“The likes of Stuart McInally, who is now captain of the side, Jonny Gray, Finn Russell, the list goes on and below that you have some really exciting young talent coming through again.

“That’s the depth I was talking about. If Finn Russell was to get injured, for example, you have Adam Hastings who could step up and take on the fly-half role without any issue.

“In the number nine position, Greg Laidlaw will be expected to play most of the games but behind him Ali Price and George Horne have been incredible for Glasgow Warriors.

“There is so much more depth than there has been in recent years and that’s something you need through a long Six Nations period.”

