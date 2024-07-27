Vissel Kobe 2-3 Tottenham: Mikey Moore the hero as impressive Spurs win pre-season friendly

Tottenham put in another impressive pre-season performance by coming from behind to beat Japanese champions Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, with Mikey Moore scoring the winner.

Spurs fell behind after Pape Matar Sarr’s loose intervention made its way to Yuya Osako, who fired home in the ninth minute.

Things did improve for Ange Postecoglou’s side, however. Dejan Kulusevski continued his impressive start to pre-season with a lovely backheel into Pedro Porro’s path, with the full-back cutting inside his marker and scoring the equaliser from range.

Pre-season is naturally not the time to draw too many definitive conclusions but Spurs looked dangerous going forward after getting back on level terms, Brenan Johnson and Heung-min Son both going close before last-ditch challenges from the hosts.

After the break, Son put Spurs ahead with a trademark first-time finish at the back post after Johnson’s driven cross. Jean Patric would then level for the J-League side with the help of a deflection from Emerson Royal before Moore continued his encouraging pre-season form by scoring a late third.