Is Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Vislink Technologies

What Is Vislink Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Vislink Technologies had US$1.85m of debt, up from US$1.58m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$55.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$53.7m.

A Look At Vislink Technologies' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Vislink Technologies had liabilities of US$13.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.31m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$55.5m and US$9.07m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$50.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Vislink Technologies' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Vislink Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Vislink Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Story continues

In the last year Vislink Technologies had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 6.4%, to US$23m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Vislink Technologies?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Vislink Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$15m and booked a US$16m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$53.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vislink Technologies (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.