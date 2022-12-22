Vislink Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting Details

·4 min read
Mt. Olive, NJ, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, announced details pertaining to its upcoming fiscal year 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”).

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held virtually by means of remote communication on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. EST. The live audio webcast of the annual meeting can be accessed by shareholders on the day of the meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/vislink/2022 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of availability of proxy materials.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the annual meeting to allow time to log-in and test your device’s audio system. Meeting documents, voting information and other materials can be found at the same link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

At Vislink, we’ve been bringing live video to life for over 50 years. Our vision is to foster the connection of people and communities to information that informs, protects, and entertains them — by building rich experiences through the power of live video. We’re powering the next generation of live event production with cutting-edge solutions that include AI-automated technologies, emerging bonded cellular and 5G systems, and innovative remote production platforms. We are also a trusted provider of secure, high-quality, real-time video communications that deliver actionable intelligence to police, military and other government entities. With a global client roster of tier-1 broadcasters, sports teams, and law enforcement organizations, we are a dynamic company whose impressive history is only matched by the exciting future ahead of it. Vislink common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, the ability to meet the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement as a result of the proposed reverse split, future operations, future financial position, future revenues including from bookings activity, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:
Charlotte van Hertum
Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com


