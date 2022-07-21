‘It feels like a third world country down here’: Beach hut owners up in arms over public urination

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Beach huts - Max Willcock/BNPS
Beach huts - Max Willcock/BNPS

Beach hut owners have complained that holiday makers are relieving themselves behind the properties after a block of public loos were destroyed.

The male and female toilets, that catered for about 30 people, were removed so a seaside environmental education centre could be built.

Although three unisex loos were built nearby and temporary Portaloos set up, the huge reduction in facilities has resulted in queues of 30 to 40 people on sunny days, it is claimed.

Now beach hut owners in Bournemouth, Dorset, have spoken of their anger after visitors started sneaking behind their row of wooden cabins to go rather than wait for up to 20 minutes in line.

As well as being an unpleasant sight that leaves a foul stench, the grim activity could also be a public health hazard due to the presence of a drinking water drain.

Volley of abuse

The hut owners have described confronting people relieving themselves behind their cabins only to be met with a volley of abuse.

They have accused Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council of sacrificing human dignity over a £2.4 million "vanity project".

Tracy Warren, 58, has had her beach hut for seven years after being on a waiting list for 13 years. She said: "They have taken away the big toilet block and put an eco hub in its place and replaced it with a handful of toilets. They are totally inadequate.

"Sometimes it feels like a third world country down here. We pay our rates and council tax and we aren't getting even the most basic service back.

"People tend to leave the beach to use the loo at the last minute. They then realise there is a 15-minute queue and the see the gap behind our huts and just urinate there. It is disgusting.

"The smell from behind the huts is unbearable.

"There is a public drinking tap there as well, surely it is a public hygiene issue?

"The local council has taken away a public facility and replaced it with an eco hub which nobody can use. It is a vanity project which the council deemed more important than the most basic of human needs.

"The council needs to give us back our human dignity and replace what has been taken away."

Local resident Jenny Thrift said: "They have knocked down the gents. My husband informs me there were roughly the same amount of toilets plus a 30ft urinal.

"The beach hut owners are horrified as people who can't queue go to the back of the huts and even in the drinking water drain."

Natalie Hands said: "A perfectly adequate block has been knocked down and the new facility is not built. Said new facility does not come anywhere near to replacing the facilities lost even when it's built.

"I work in environmental education so I understand the logic beyond the hub, but I really feel the requirements of visitors have been forgotten.

"Beach users just need a place to relieve themselves first. Then let's worry about education. No one will learn whilst crossing their legs!"

Months of delay

The new eco hub is still being built and is due to open in the autumn after months of delay.

BCP Councillor Mark Anderson said: "The Seaside Environmental Hub is nearing build completion and we're very proud of the work that's been done. It will be dedicated to achieving a step-change in reducing waste and eliminating single-use packaging along our beautiful seafront.

"The hub will be used by educational and school groups throughout the autumn and winter with the official opening taking place the following spring, when visitor numbers will be much higher.

"When it is completed, it will contain additional public toilets.

"Our beach cleansing team are also involved in cleaning and disinfecting behind beach huts."

He added that there were numerous other toilet blocks further along the prom that were cleaned three times a day.

A council spokesman added that the eco hub will have more unisex cubicles.

