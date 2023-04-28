Visitor from Brazil declared nothing of value at Miami airport. Feds found lots of diamonds

When a man on a flight from Brazil arrived at Miami International Airport in November, he went through a regular check at U.S. Customs.

Guilherme Cipriani declared he wasn’t carrying any merchandise purchased abroad into the United States.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials suspected otherwise and did an inspection. Cipriani was caught holding 14 loose, cut diamonds and 53 rough, uncut diamonds, authorities say. They seized his undeclared cache of gems but let him go — until this week.

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Miami says “he was transporting commercial merchandise, that is, uncut and cut diamonds, into the United States and that the total value ... was worth more than zero U.S. dollars.”

On Wednesday, Cipriani was arrested in Arizona, according to Homeland Security Investigations. Cipriani remains in custody there as he awaits transfer to Miami on charges of smuggling goods into the United States and making a false statement to a federal agency, according to court records.

It is not clear from the indictment, which included no other details, how Cipriani obtained the diamonds and what he planned to do with them in the United States.

No lawyer was listed for him in the court dockets in Arizona and South Florida, so the Miami Herald was unable to reach an attorney for him.

According to published news reports, Brazil’s black market for diamonds has faced sharper scrutiny by authorities there in recent years — not unlike prior crackdowns on the illicit gold trade in several South America nations, as reported by the Herald in a series published in 2018.

The smuggling of contraband, ranging from precious metals to drugs, is commonplace at Miami International Airport, authorities say. But unreported cash by travelers leaving from or arriving at the airport happens practically every day.

Miami International Airport trails only New York’s JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare airports for federal seizures of funds from travelers who don’t fill our the right customs form. The sum taken from travelers at MIA totaled $91.5 million between 2000 and 2016, according to a report by the Institute for Justice, a Virginia-based law firm that specializes in efforts to recover civil seizures by the U.S. government.

Under federal law, travelers can carry as much money as they want into or out of the country, but if it’s more than $10,000 they have to declare the amount to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.