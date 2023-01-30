Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places.

Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place.

Villarreal, sitting fifth, could have tied fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on points with a victory.

It was the third goal in five league matches for Camello since the competition restarted after the World Cup break.

At the stop of the standings, Barcelona has a five-point lead over Real Madrid.

