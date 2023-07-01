Visiting or new to Boise? Here are 5 places, activities you have to do as soon as possible

Anyone living in Boise knows it’s a quickly-growing city with a bustling downtown and plenty of fun hidden treasures. But for those new to the city or simply visiting, finding out the hip places to go and things to do can be daunting.

The Idaho Statesman has compiled in-depth neighborhood guides for some of Boise’s most popular spots if you want to explore a specific area.

But if you’re only in town for a couple of days or want some quick ideas for experiencing some of Boise’s must-do activities, here’s the best that Boise has to offer, as recommended by Statesman reporters.

Visit the Basque Block and enjoy Basque food

Hundreds of people join together on the Basque Block in Downtown Boise for a street dance celebrating the annual San Inazio Festival on Saturday, July 26, 2014.

The Basque Block is one of the more unique features of Boise. But why, in a medium-sized city in the Northwest United States, are many Basque restaurants run by a thriving Basque community?

The Basque — those who originate from Basque Country in northern Spain — came to Idaho for a better life in the late 1800s and have lived in the area ever since. They brought their culture with them, resulting in Boise offering some of the best Basque food in the country.

Visitors can check out the Basque Block on Grove Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street. The small block has several Basque food options, such as Bar Gernika and The Basque Market, as well as the Basque Museum and Basque Center.

Other great Basque restaurants are spread throughout the Treasure Valley, such as Ansots on Main Street in downtown Boise and Epi’s A Basque Restaurant in Meridian.

8th Street - Boise’s most walkable hub

8th Street is about a quarter of a mile long from it’s northern edge to the Boise Center.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boise closed down two blocks of 8th Street to vehicles, allowing restaurants to offer more outside dining and creating space for social distancing.

Over three years later, the street has remained closed to traffic and has become a social hub of restaurants and shops amid a highly walkable part of downtown. From its north end at 8th and Bannock Streets, pedestrians can walk the quarter-of-a-mile road southward toward Front Street, through the Boise Center, and only cross two roads before reaching the Warehouse Food Hall and equally-jam-packed BoDo District.

Some of Boise’s best restaurants exist along 8th Street, such as Bittercreek Alehouse, Fork and Matador. Bookworms can also enjoy Rediscovered Bookshop, a local favorite for used books and a quiet place to relax.

Art fans can also enjoy Gallery 601, an art store on the southern end of 8th Street, and Freak Alley Gallery, an offshoot alleyway of 8th Street decorated from top to bottom in graffiti art from local artists.

The North End and Hyde Park

Patrons enjoy spring Boise weather Friday afternoon on the patio of Lost Grove Brewing in Hyde Park.

If you’re looking for something more quaint than downtown Boise, the North End is one of Boise’s oldest and most unique areas.

One of the North End’s main features is Harrison Boulevard, a one-mile road lined with some of Boise’s oldest and grandest houses. A couple of blocks to the east is 13th Street, a long residential road that leads toward Hyde Park, a cute neighborhood commercial area filled with locally-owned businesses and stores.

Hyde Park Pub and Grill is an eatery and sports bar that’s been a longtime staple of the North End, while just across the road is Parilla Grill and, once you’re ready for dessert, Goody’s ice cream and candy store. Hyde Park also has several unique stores, such as the wacky home decor shop Hyde and Seek and old-school kid’s toy store G. Willikers Toy Merchant.

Just north of Hyde Park is Camel’s Back Park, an expansive park that often has community events going on and a short hike up a hill that offers great sunset views across Boise.

Hike the Boise Foothills

Table Rock Mesa in East Boise, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Camel’s Back Park leads right into the Boise Foothills, but it’s far from the only entrance to the rolling hills that border the city’s northern edge. Whether it’s from the North End, East End or West Boise, there’s always one way or another to find a foothills hike.

Table Rock Trail is a local favorite, providing a good mix between an easy hike close to downtown while still offering stellar views of the Treasure Valley. The Statesman recently polled readers on their favorite foothills hikes; here are the top five:

Walk along the Boise Greenbelt

A pair of people relax with a walk along the Boise Greenbelt.

One of Boise’s most iconic features is the Greenbelt, a 25-mile pathway along the Boise River that runs from far southeast Boise at Barber Valley to the Willow Lane Athletic Complex in northwest Boise.

The Greenbelt has countless on-off points along the way, including downtown, the Boise State campus, and Julia Davis and Ann Morrison Parks. The two parks are part of a larger system called Ribbon of Jewels, which is a group of parks that can be accessed directly from the Greenbelt.

The Greenbelt is dog-friendly, and bikes, electric scooters and e-bikes that travel under 28 mph are allowed.