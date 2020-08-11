VisitCentralItaly.com Creates Opportunity to Win Home in Italian Countryside

VisitCentralItaly.com is providing a chance to win a fully furnished, four-bedroom house in the picturesque Italian countryside.

About VisitCentralItaly.com

VisitCentralItaly.com is providing a chance to win a fully furnished, four-bedroom house in the picturesque Italian countryside. The real estate company is selling a total of 7,000 tickets for just $50 USD each. They will hold a live virtual drawing event on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020 to announce the lucky winner.



To enter the drawing, you must be 18 years or older. Multiple entries are allowed, but mail-in entries are limited to one per household. Even if you do not win the grand prize, you will still have the chance to take home something amazing. The second-place winner will receive a Carnival cruise for two and the third-place winner will win a prepaid American Express Card valued at $1,500.

VisitCentralItaly.com is offering a special promotion - buy six tickets and GET TWO FREE.

Nestled in the small town of Pendeza in central Italy, this stunning four-bedroom villa is the perfect place to escape. The drawing winner will be able to experience the best of both worlds in Italy: Pendeza is a charming historic hamlet full of peace and quiet, while the bustling, historic city of Rome is a mere 75-minute drive away. For those interested in skiing, Mount Terminillo is just 20 minutes away. The breathtaking lake Lago del Salto is also Just 20 minutes away. Many natural water parks and terme’s are all within a short drive.

The 3,000 square-foot home is a home-cook’s dream. Fully outfitted with brand-new appliances and a full-size pizza oven, the kitchen also leads out to the patio which makes it perfect for entertaining. After dinner, head to the in-home bar to enjoy your apéritif in the comfort of your own Italian Villa. This stunning home in central Italy is ideal for living year-round or renting it out.

The lucky grand-prize winner will have all of their initial taxes and fees included as part of the prize unless they already own a home in Italy. In that case, the winner will have to pay Italy’s second home tax.

Enter today before the limited 7,000 tickets sell out. Go here for your chance to win the stunning, fully-furnished Italian villa today. Take advantage of the special promotion: Buy Six and Get TWO FREE! Buona Fortuna!

If you’re interested in learning more about beautiful central Italy, you can browse the listings on VisitCentralItaly.com.

About VisitCentralItaly.com: VisitCentralItaly.com is dedicated to helping people discover the joys and beauty of central Italy. Led by CEO Armand Giovannotto, the team at VisitCentralItaly.com is composed of award-winning international Realtors and design specialists. Reach out today to list your property or find your new Italian home.

