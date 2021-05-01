My Visit to the Under-Construction 500 ICU-Bed Facility in Delhi
Video Editor: Shubham Khurana
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
On Friday, 30 April evening, all double-masked up, I walked past the under-construction ICU bed-facility near Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. This is the facility that the Delhi government has promised to its citizens. Dealing with the current wave of COVID-19 and reeling under the pressure of shortage of beds and oxygen, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be installing 1,200 ICU beds in the national capital by 10 May.
Visited LNJP hospital. We are making another 500 ICU beds at Ramlila grounds opposite LNJP. pic.twitter.com/LMuKeW7JFO
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2021
The Ramlila Maidan ground, opposite the Lok Nayak Hospital, will have a 500-ICU set up while another 500 bed facility will be set up near the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The rest of the 200 ICU beds will be readied at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.
Visited GTB hospital. We are constructing 500 ICU beds. Should be ready by 5 May. Work going on 24 hrs at war footing. I salute all those who are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/fcKZ7oyHTz
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2021
The constructions is in full swing at the ground near GTB hospital, heaps of bricks and cement lament the efforts of the Delhi government to ensure timely delivery of the facility. Doctors from the GTB Hospital are expected to examine the patients at the facility. The facility will have two complexes to cater to the need of patients.
The reassuring sight of a JCB machine, infrastructure building material, manual labour at the site, and installation of ceiling rooftops of the complex can ease pressure from the hospitals, which are running over and above their real capacity.
Beds have been filling up fast in the national capital, as the number of cases are soaring. I just pray that the facility is delivered on time and helps the citizens.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
