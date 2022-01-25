Vision RNG Announces New Major Additions to Leadership Team

Vision RNG
·3 min read

The new hires bring decades of collective energy industry experience to the Vision RNG team.

Vision RNG

Vision RNG
Vision RNG
Vision RNG

CANONSBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision RNG, a full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable, renewable, natural gas, has announced the addition of four major hires to its leadership team. CEO of Vision RNG Bill Johnson officially appointed Jeremy Snyder as Vision RNG's newest operations manager, named Keith McMillen as operations controller, and added both Bob Johnston and Marco Calderon as development directors on Jan. 7.

With over 15 years of management experience in the energy sector, Snyder will oversee Vision RNG projects nationwide. He has held positions in renewable gas, conventional power, as well as landfill construction and compliance.

Prior to joining Vision RNG, Synder was the RNG operations manager for Archea Energy in Syracuse, New York. He also spent time supporting the growth and success of the Aria Energy RNG portfolio across the United States. Synder is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he received his bachelor's degree. He also obtained his Masters of Business Administration from the Reh School of Business at Clarkson University.

"I've long been excited about the possibilities of RNG and seen the success of RNG projects first-hand," said Synder. "I was drawn to the incredible leadership team that Vision RNG was able to build and am thrilled to be a part of that team moving forward."

Johnston, who was most recently the business development manager of the solid waste group at Veritas Capital, has over 30 years of collective experience in the solid waste industry and industrial valve marketplace. Johnston has sold capital equipment for landfill gas combustion and or utilization along with reverse osmosis systems for leachate treatment, and has managed both regional and national sales manager responsibilities with revenue budgets of $14 million.

Calderon, a Cornell graduate, has over 15 years of experience in the energy, engineering and environmental restoration industries. Previously, Calderon was the director of business development at UGI Energy Services.

Johnson expressed his excitement regarding the new additions and touched on the importance of the industry experience that each individual member will bring to the Vision RNG team.

McMillen has over 15 years of experience in corporate and public accounting. He was most recently the operations controller for CNX Resources, where he spent nearly nine years in various accounting roles working closely with the development and production teams. Prior to CNX, McMillen was at PDC Energy in reporting and accounting roles from 2009 to 2013. He began his career as an auditor at PwC, where he worked from 2004 through 2009. Keith is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in both Accounting and Finance from Penn State University.

"As we begin to broaden our portfolio of RNG projects, Jeremy brings great experience and expertise to our team and can enhance our partnerships with our RNG partners. Keith brings an excellent background in accounting and reporting to the table, and we're really excited to have him join. Both Bob and Marco have vast experience developing large-scale projects in RNG and other energy fields, and will be great assets as we increase our footprint," said Johnson.

About Vision RNG

Founded in 2021, Vision RNG LLC is a U.S.-based, full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable renewable natural gas. For more information, please visit https://visionrng.com

Contact Information

Vision RNG

Media Inquiries
Cara Dickens, Rocket Pop
cara@rocketpopmedia.com
(804) 677-6556

Related Images






Image 1: Vision RNG


Vision RNG logo








Image 2








Image 3








Image 4








Image 5



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur