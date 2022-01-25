Vision RNG Announces New Major Additions to Leadership Team

The new hires bring decades of collective energy industry experience to the Vision RNG team.

CANONSBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision RNG, a full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable, renewable, natural gas, has announced the addition of four major hires to its leadership team. CEO of Vision RNG Bill Johnson officially appointed Jeremy Snyder as Vision RNG's newest operations manager, named Keith McMillen as operations controller, and added both Bob Johnston and Marco Calderon as development directors on Jan. 7.

With over 15 years of management experience in the energy sector, Snyder will oversee Vision RNG projects nationwide. He has held positions in renewable gas, conventional power, as well as landfill construction and compliance.

Prior to joining Vision RNG, Synder was the RNG operations manager for Archea Energy in Syracuse, New York. He also spent time supporting the growth and success of the Aria Energy RNG portfolio across the United States. Synder is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he received his bachelor's degree. He also obtained his Masters of Business Administration from the Reh School of Business at Clarkson University.

"I've long been excited about the possibilities of RNG and seen the success of RNG projects first-hand," said Synder. "I was drawn to the incredible leadership team that Vision RNG was able to build and am thrilled to be a part of that team moving forward."

Johnston, who was most recently the business development manager of the solid waste group at Veritas Capital, has over 30 years of collective experience in the solid waste industry and industrial valve marketplace. Johnston has sold capital equipment for landfill gas combustion and or utilization along with reverse osmosis systems for leachate treatment, and has managed both regional and national sales manager responsibilities with revenue budgets of $14 million.

Calderon, a Cornell graduate, has over 15 years of experience in the energy, engineering and environmental restoration industries. Previously, Calderon was the director of business development at UGI Energy Services.

Johnson expressed his excitement regarding the new additions and touched on the importance of the industry experience that each individual member will bring to the Vision RNG team.

McMillen has over 15 years of experience in corporate and public accounting. He was most recently the operations controller for CNX Resources, where he spent nearly nine years in various accounting roles working closely with the development and production teams. Prior to CNX, McMillen was at PDC Energy in reporting and accounting roles from 2009 to 2013. He began his career as an auditor at PwC, where he worked from 2004 through 2009. Keith is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in both Accounting and Finance from Penn State University.

"As we begin to broaden our portfolio of RNG projects, Jeremy brings great experience and expertise to our team and can enhance our partnerships with our RNG partners. Keith brings an excellent background in accounting and reporting to the table, and we're really excited to have him join. Both Bob and Marco have vast experience developing large-scale projects in RNG and other energy fields, and will be great assets as we increase our footprint," said Johnson.

Founded in 2021, Vision RNG LLC is a U.S.-based, full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable renewable natural gas. For more information, please visit https://visionrng.com

