Vision Marine Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), the global technology leader in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 2 pm EST. Alan Gaines, Chairman will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 2pm Eastern Time (11am Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45059

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Vision Marine and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentation “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency, and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion™”) is the first fully electric purpose built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorboat.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when Vision Marine discusses the benefits of recent partnerships, the scaling of production and expectations for the boating market, expansion plans for boat rentals, and expectations about the boat rental market it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are outside of Vision Marine’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision Marine’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended August 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision Marine’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Investor and Company Contact:
Bruce Nurse
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
(800) 871-4274
bn@v-mti.com


