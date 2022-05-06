Do Wanda and Vision Reunite in "Doctor Strange 2"?

WANDAVISION, from left: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, 'The Series Finale', (Season 1, ep. 109, aired March 5, 2021). photo: Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection





"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the trippiest Marvel movies yet, as it features an exploration of the multiverse (and all the characters in those universes) that has given us all plenty to theorize about for months on end. With Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, returning as one of the movie's most important characters in the new movie, the obvious question on everyone's mind is whether or not her one true love, Vision, is also in the movie in some form.

What Has Paul Bettany Said About Vision Being in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"?

"This is a really great question," actor Paul Bettany said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on April 22 when asked if he would appear as Vision in the upcoming movie, "and, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you . . . Am I in 'Doctor Strange 2'? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don't know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said and aforementioned 'Doctor Strange 2.'"

What Happened to Vision at the End of "WandaVision"?

Vision's role in Wanda's arc seems to have come to an end, at least for now, after the events of "WandaVision." The finale of that miniseries hinges on Wanda being able to finally let go of the version of Vision she conjured out of grief, although it does seem to leave the door open for them to reunite another time. In the postcredits scene of "WandaVision," a new challenge appears for Wanda that seems more likely to spark her storyline in "Doctor Strange 2." As she looks through the Darkhold, a very powerful book of magic infamous for corrupting its users with its dark influence, she believes she hears the voices of her and Vision's children, who vanished along with all of Westview when she let go of the magic supporting the illusion and control. Their voices are heard again in one "Doctor Strange 2" trailer, hinting at Wanda's new focus.

Is Vision in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"?

"Doctor Strange 2," as the first full-fledged multiverse movie in the MCU, introduces a ton of new characters, or at least new variants of characters. Adding Vision in, whether as a flashback, a conjuring, or a variant, was certainly a possibility, but it did not happen. In Wanda's quest to gain back the life she briefly had with her family, an alternate version of Wanda and her sons are introduced, but Vision never makes an appearance.

Why Wasn't Vision in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"?

While Vision's absence definitely raises some questions for fans, his not appearing in the movie could come down to the simple fact that Paul Bettany was busy with other commitments or that the movie was already packed with more substantive cameos and didn't need one more.