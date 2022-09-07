Vision Benefits of America Announces Hearing Care Program With HearUSA

VBA
·2 min read

The program offers VBA members savings on hearing health

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced a hearing care program with HearUSA, a network of independent audiologists and hearing care professionals. HearUSA will provide VBA members with significant savings on hearing health care.

"The hearing care program offered by HearUSA is a valuable resource to help members maintain their overall health," said Jeff Hollowood, President and CEO at VBA. "Untreated hearing loss can significantly impact communication abilities, social participation and quality of life. It is our goal to help those with hearing loss gain access to the hearing care they need."

VBA members will gain access to HearUSA's Hearing Care Network of nearly 4,000 independent audiologists and hearing care professionals. Members can receive a complimentary hearing evaluation, as well as a hearing aid fitting. Other benefits include exclusive hearing aid discounts, in addition to extended warranties and free hearing aid batteries.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 360 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

Media Contact
Emily Shrader
Telephone: 412-881-4900 x 232
Email: eshrader@vbaplans.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


