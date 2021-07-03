Visibility, accessibility are key mantras of policing in national capital: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava at Police Headquarters (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Visibility and accessibility are key mantras of policing in the national capital, said Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Saturday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Saturday held his first COVID and Crime Review meeting after assuming charge to take stock of the situation on the ground and to outline the priorities before the field functionaries in the run-up to Independence Day.

All district and units DCPs, Additional DCPs and Joint CP/Ranges attended the meeting through video conference while the Special Commissioners joined at 'Vimarsh' Conference Hall at Police Headquarters.

"Be visible and accessible. Visibility and accessibility are key mantras of policing in the national capital. Let notoriety get a taste of the law. The rule of law has to be enforced in letter and in spirit," Srivastava told the officials.

In view of the forthcoming Independence Day, Delhi Police Commissioner directed all district DCPs to focus on anti-terror measures that include checking of hotels and guesthouses, tenants and domestic help verifications, checking of second-hand car-dealers and cyber cafes, etc. He also directed to reactivate the 'eyes and ears' scheme for information gathering and vigil over suspicious and nefarious activities.

In view of the possible third wave, Srivastava asked the officials not to let their guard down and ensure that steps are taken to implement COVID appropriate behavior in all public places.

Against the backdrop of reports of the surging crowds in some prominent markets, he directed the officials to seek proactive involvement of the stakeholders - Market and Resident Welfare Associations to implement the DDMA guidelines.

He appreciated the launch of the public grievance redressal interface "Jan Sunwai" at the police stations presided over by the Sub-Division ACPs, which will now be held every Saturday with prior notification and publicity for information of complainants, who wish to meet the functionaries with their grievances.

He said all the public who come at the 'Jan Sunwai' need to be attended to and properly heard for appropriate action on their matters. ACPs of Sub-Divisions shall remain available during the notified public hearing time.

Srivastava also asked DCPs to exercise proper supervision over the functioning of the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) to register grievances online or offline by the public. (ANI)