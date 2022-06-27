Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Company Maintains Platinum Level Supplier Status in the Region

MALVERN, Pa., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has received a Supplier Excellence Award from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI’s business operations. The award puts Vishay in the top five manufacturers represented by TTI in Europe. With the award win — the company’s 11th in a row in Europe — Vishay continues to maintain its Platinum Level supplier status in the region. The highest award level given, Platinum status requires five consecutive years of recognition.



TTI is an authorized specialty distributor of passive, connector, electromechanical, and discrete semiconductor components and the distributor of choice for industrial, military, aerospace, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Vishay is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

The awards program centers on quality measurements that include on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer quality, administrative quality, sales support, and business systems. Winners are determined by performance points for these criteria.

“This award recognizes the incredible dedication of the whole Vishay team to support TTI and our customers with best-in-class service and quality,” said Felix Corbett, director of supplier marketing, TTI Europe. “It is a particularly significant achievement during such a dynamic time in our industry, with so many material shortages and logistic challenges. Many congratulations to Vishay, and huge appreciation from TTI for our strong partnership together.”

“The Supplier Excellence Awards are a coveted honor because the criteria are very challenging and the competition is tough,” said Dave Valletta, executive vice president, worldwide sales, at Vishay. “So we are very proud to have our efforts in Europe recognized for 2021. And to win the award in the region for 11 years in a row speaks volumes to our dedication and the strength of our relationship with TTI.”

Story continues

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust has received a Supplier Excellence Award from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI’s business operations - https://bit.ly/3OgQwNX

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



