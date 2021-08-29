Vishal Announces Film Veerame Vaagai Soodum on His 44th Birthday; Check Out the First Look Poster!
On Vishal's 44th birthday today (August 29), the actor announced his upcoming film Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The action entertainer is titled Saamanyudu in Telugu. Helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan., the poster of the film looks massy AF.
Check It Out
Here We Go,
Presenting the First Look & Title of #Vishal31 - #VeerameVaagaiSoodum pic.twitter.com/m6R4Q4HOM9
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 29, 2021
In Telugu:
Here We Go !!
Presenting the Title & First Look of #Vishal31 - #Saamanyudu (Telugu) pic.twitter.com/Kfl3sM25OQ
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 29, 2021
