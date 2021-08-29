Vishal Announces Film Veerame Vaagai Soodum on His 44th Birthday; Check Out the First Look Poster!

Team Latestly
·1 min read

On Vishal's 44th birthday today (August 29), the actor announced his upcoming film Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The action entertainer is titled Saamanyudu in Telugu. Helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan., the poster of the film looks massy AF.

Check It Out

In Telugu:

Also Read | Vishal Birthday Special: Naa Maharani, Pidi Pidi, Oh Baby – 5 Hit Songs of the South Star That Are Fan Favourites (Watch Videos)

