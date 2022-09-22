Viscosupplementation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis and increase in geriatric population across the world drive the growth of the global viscosupplementation market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global viscosupplementation market was estimated at $4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $10.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $10.9 Billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis and increase in geriatric population Restraints High cost of hyaluronic acid and presence of alternative solutions for knee osteoarthritis treatment a Opportunities Surge in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, agreement, and partnership by the key players in the viscosupplementation industry

Impact of Covid-19 on Viscosupplementation Market-

Since viscosupplementation is a non-emergency procedure, the majority of the procedures either got canceled or got postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic especially during the initial period.

The market was negatively impacted as most viscosupplementation product consumers are senior citizens, a demographic that was primarily been asked to stay at home to reduce the risk of infection.

The global viscosupplementation market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the single injection viscosupplementation segment contributed to nearly half of the global viscosupplementation market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the knee osteoarthritis segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global viscosupplementation market report include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., aptissen, Miravo Healthcare, Avanos Medical, Inc., Bioventus, Chugai Pharmaceutical Corp., Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A, Seikagaku Corporation, LG Life Sciences Ltd., and Sanofi. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

