Visakhapatnam: Crane Crashes at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, 10 Dead

Visakhapatnam, August 1: In a shocking incident, a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, killing 10 people, DCP Suresh Babu said. According to reports, the accident took place during the trial of a new crane.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue officials have reached the accident spot. Officials are trying to retrieve bodies from the debris. The injured are being shifted to the local hospitals. An eight-second video, shared by news agency ANI, showed a yellow crane crashing down at the shipyard.

