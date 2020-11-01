Visakhapatnam: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jilted Lover Slits Her Throat, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Compensation For Grieving Family

Visakhapatnam, November 1: Furious over rejection, a man allegedly slit open the throat of a 17-year-old girl Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The girl, identified as Varalakshmi, bled to death on the road in Sundarayya Nagar in Gajuwaka area. Police have arrested the attacker, identified as Anil. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to the deceased's family. Visakhapatnam Shocker: Youth Abused, Beaten, Tonsured Over iPhone Theft From Telugu Bigg Boss Participant Nutan Naidu's House.

According to reports, Varalakshmi was on her way to home when Anil intercepted her on the road near Saibaba temple, Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka area. An argument broke out between them. Following the heating argument, Anil slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. Varalakshmi bled to death on the spot.

After getting information, police reached the spot and later took Anil into custody. Earlier this month, an estranged lover had poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire. The incident took place at Hanuman Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district. Both the woman and her estranged lover died because she had held him tight while burning.

