Visa, MasterCard tell UK tribunal to block new mass actions

Sam Tobin
·2 min read

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Global payments processors Visa and Mastercard are fighting a new set of lawsuits over fees charged to retailers, with their lawyers telling a London tribunal on Monday that the proposed collective cases serve no purpose.

The two firms already face a litany of lawsuits in London over so-called multilateral interchange fees, which retailers pay when consumers use a card to shop.

Visa and Mastercard are each being sued by hundreds of claimants at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal, which is currently managing the various cases together.

Special purpose vehicle Commercial and Interregional Card Claims (CICC) brought another set of lawsuits against Visa and Mastercard last year, seeking damages on behalf of merchants which were allegedly overcharged.

CICC is asking the tribunal to certify its cases under the United Kingdom's collective proceedings regime, which is roughly equivalent to the class action regime in the United States.

Its lawyer Michael Bowsher said on Monday that claimants in its cases would include small businesses who had not sued Visa or Mastercard because of a lack of resources or their "risk appetite".

He argued that permitting CICC's lawsuits to proceed would "ensure that the benefits of justice and compensation are not limited to a narrow slice" of potential claimants.

Bowsher said in written arguments that the majority of potential claimants – as many as 85% in the case of Visa – have not yet brought lawsuits.

But Visa and Mastercard's lawyers say the need for collective proceedings is undermined by the fact that thousands of merchants have already sued them.

Visa's lawyer Brian Kennelly said in court filings that more than 2,300 UK claimants are currently suing Visa, with more than 250 having a turnover of less than 5 million pounds ($4 million).

"These proposed collective proceedings are not, therefore, about providing access to justice to those who cannot seek it for themselves," he added.

Mastercard's lawyer Sonia Tolaney also said the cases should not be certified, arguing in court filings that CICC's cases could disrupt existing lawsuits. (Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Latest Stories

  • McDonald's shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoffs - WSJ

    STORY: Fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week.That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday (April 2). It comes as it prepares to give layoff notices to some corporate staff members as part of a wider company restructuring, the report said.McDonald’s last week sent an internal email, asking U.S. and some international employees to work from home Monday through Wednesday. This was so the firm could deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions from Monday (April 3) onwards.

  • A Chinese actor went viral for a meme photo of him chilling on a couch. Now he's made $1.1 million by suing companies who used his image without consent.

    Ge You successfully sued 542 out of 544 companies, giving him a win rate of 99.6%, Chinese media reported. He's getting less than $50 for some cases.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

    Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6 as she sat at a reading table in her classroom. Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school board, Lisa Surles-Law, chair of the school board, and other board members did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit. A message left on a cellphone listing for Ebony Parker was not immediately returned.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Meghan's half-sister to refile 'even stronger' defamation case against her

    The Duchess of Sussex's half-sister is planning to refile an “even stronger” defamation case against her sibling.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Expert Says ‘Silent Crisis’ with Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide — How To Act Now

    Government-sponsored retirement programs face a math problem: People are living longer at the same time that younger working-age populations are decreasing. This has contributed to dwindling funds for...

  • Disability lawsuits surge in Florida. Are they removing barriers or ‘legal extortion’?

    The U.S. Supreme Court just agreed to hear a Florida woman’s case that could shape the future of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 6-week high as OPEC+ cuts output

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to near a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a jump in oil prices offset data showing that Canadian manufacturing activity contracted in March after two months of expansion. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, posted its biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. U.S. crude prices were up 6.2% to $80.39 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar advanced 0.5% to 1.3442 per greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Feb. 21.

  • Bitcoin drops as US plans to sell over 41,000 BTC

    Bitcoin has fallen below $28,000 as regulatory action against the crypto industry intensifies and the US government announces a schedule to sell 41,490 BTC in 2023.

  • Marketmind: Oil spike a black mark for inflation, consumer demand

    Oil prices have stolen the show in Asia on Monday, and not in a good way if you care about global inflation and consumer spending power. Brent and U.S. crude futures both jumped more than 5%, though they were off the early peaks. Analysts assumed OPEC+ was trying to put a floor under prices, around $80 a barrel for Brent and $75 for the U.S. flavour of oil, and Goldman Sachs quickly raised its forecast to $95 a barrel for year end.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pri

  • Criminal charges against pharmas over opioid crisis would result only in small fines, Ottawa says

    The federal government says it hasn't closed the door on pursuing criminal charges against pharmaceutical companies over their alleged involvement in the opioid crisis — but such charges would result only in minimal fines. While the province of B.C. is pursuing ongoing civil litigation against companies for allegedly downplaying the risks of opioid drugs — especially their addictive potential — when advertising them to doctors, the lawsuit is meant to recover health-care costs related to the ong

  • Louis Dreyfus joins global grain merchants' exodus from Russia

    Louis Dreyfus Company will stop exporting Russian grain from July 1, the group said on Monday, joining other global merchants in dropping activities in the world's biggest wheat-exporting country. Most international grain traders have stopped new investment in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year but continued shipping Russian wheat. "Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) will cease grain exports from Russia from July 1, 2023, as grain export challenges continue to increase in the country, and is also assessing options for the transfer to new owners of its existing Russian business and grain assets," LDC said in a statement.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Sergey Brin is one of 4 billionaires subpoenaed in a lawsuit about JPMorgan's links with Jeffrey Epstein, report says

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Virgin Islands asked the Google co-founder and others for information in its civil suit against the bank.

  • US manufacturing sector weakest in nearly three years in March -ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years in March as new orders continued to contract, and activity could decline further amid tightening credit conditions. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 last month, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 47.7 in February. It was the fifth straight month that the PMI remained below the 50 threshold, which indicates contraction in manufacturing.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    Good savers, beware. The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. The earlier you start defusing this potential tax bomb, the better. But even people in their 60s or early 70s may have opportunities to lessen the potential damage — as long as they ac

  • Read the full memo: McDonald's outlines plans for layoffs and shift in strategy

    McDonald's offices will be temporarily closed as the company prepares for layoffs, according to an internal memo.