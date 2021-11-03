VISA Certifies Biometric Payment Card Secured by IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Solution

Oslo, Norway – 3 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced that VISA® has fully certified IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio® fingerprint authentication solution, as part of IDEMIA’s F.CODE biometric payment card platform.

This certification provides card issuers access to a world-class biometric card platform. According to Nilson Reports, VISA currently has approximately 3.6 billion cards in circulation and is expected to grow that number 18% by 2026.

The Letter of Approval (LOA) issued by VISA gives assurance to the payment ecosystem that the F.CODE card payment platform, inclusive of the TrustedBio solution, is fully compliant with EMV® interoperability standards and VISA’s highest security and performance standards. The LOA also assures issuers, merchants, and millions of consumers that the card will operate seamlessly across VISA’s global network, addressing the long-awaited demand for increased security through biometric authentication.

IDEX Biometrics’ Chief Executive Officer, Vince Graziani, commented, “Completion of the VISA certification is an important achievement, as it allows for rapid deployment of biometric cards for all the worldwide banks, challenger banks, fintechs, and other card issuers. Fingerprint biometrics is one of the major technology developments for smart cards in recent years and, enabled by our proprietary solution approach, will play a critical role in the future of payments delivering a better, more secure payment experience.”

