Virus-like Particles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Source, Application

The virus like particles (VLP’s) market is projected to reach US$ 7,858. 82 million by 2028 from US$ 4,601. 84 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 9% from 2021 to 2028. Consistent R&D activities prominently drive the growth of the overall market.

VLPs have gained attention from many researchers, particularly virologists and immunologists. VLP-based vaccines are more immunogenic and safer than traditional vaccines as they cannot replicate, recombine, or undergo reassortment due to the lack of infectious DNA or RNA material. However, the feasibility of VLPs as antigen carriers is questionable and complicated due to associated difficulties which is resulting in the sluggish growth of the global market. Therefore, Frontiers S.A. report states that for mutation of the viruses coupled with its adjuvant effect and inflammatory response has to be evaluated by the researchers for development of each new VLP vaccine.

The global virus-like particles (VLP’s) market is segmented based on product type, source, and application.Based on product type, the virus-like particles market is segmented as hepatitis, cancer/HPV, and Gaucher disease.



The hepatitis segment would account for a large market share during 2021–2028.For instance, as per the data published by the Hepatitis B Foundations in 2021, about two billion people are infected with the hepatitis B virus worldwide.



To counter such situation utilization of commercialized VLPs vaccines proved effective for hepatitis treatment.Examples of commercialized VLP vaccines are “Recombivax" and "Engerix".



These two are the recently commercialized VLP-based vaccines for hepatitis B, and "Gardasil" and "Cervarix" and both are the licensed VLP-based vaccine for human papillomavirus. Today, VLP based vaccines against hepatitis C virus, Ebola, Lassa virus, hantavirus, Marburg, SARS coronavirus, and Chikungunya virus, among others, are in various stages of development.

By source, the virus-like particles market is segmented into yeast, insect cell, plant, and others.Based on the source, the yeast segment will record dominating share for the overall market in the coming years.



Yeast cells are frequently used for recombinant proteins expression and have been widely used for VLP vaccine production.This is mainly due to advantages such as rapid cell growth, high protein expression yield, easy scalability, cost-effective production, and high degree of post-translational modification (PTM) processes.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two VLP-based vaccines—Engerix-B (HBV vaccine) and Gardasil (HPV vaccine)—produced using yeast expression systems.

By application, the virus-like particles market is segmented as vaccines and therapeutics.The vaccines segment would hold a considerable share of the market in 2021, and it is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period as well.



VLP-based vaccines have been developed as an alternative to traditional vaccines owing to their safety, flexibility, and distinctive immunogenic properties.The transmission of infectious or deadly viruses such as HCV poses a serious threat to populations worldwide.



The introduction of an HCV vaccine has been projected using simulation models in a high-risk population with posing a significant effect on reducing the incidence of HCV.For example, to avoid such situation, simulation model has been developed by the government focusing on vaccination program aiming to reduce incidences of HCV.



Simulation models has proven track record of reducing hepatitis C prevalence through VLP vaccine. With even modest efficacy and coverage VLP vaccine significantly reduces the incidence of hepatitis C among the population as the vaccine has effectiveness up to 50–80% efficacy, targeted to high-risk intravenous drug users, could dramatically reduce HCV incidence among the population. Therefore, VLPs based vaccine represents a safe and highly immunogenic vaccine delivery platform that is able to induce a potent adaptive immune response.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Society for Stem Cell Application are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the virus like particles (VLP’s) market.

