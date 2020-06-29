Virus milestones, 'Op Kamala' and more: A round-up of the top stories on June 29, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Children wait to give their swab samples for COVID-19 Antigen Test, at Turkman Gate, in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Lockdown tightens as many states see highest single-day spike

Tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam. Read More

Defector MLA readies to expose BSY with details of 2019 ‘Op Kamala’

Senior leader and former MLA H Vishwanath, who quit as JDS president to defect to BJP to make Yediyurappa chief minister of Karnataka, last year has dropped a bombshell claiming he will write a book on "operation Kamala" with all details about the deals that happened behind the scenes. Read More

Meghalaya CM tests negative for COVID after Manipur and Delhi visit

Conrad K Sangma has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his return from Delhi where he took disgruntled National People's Party MLAs of Manipur from Imphal to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Read More

World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

The World Health Organization announced another daily record in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world - topping over 189,000 in a single 24-hour period. Read More

Amidst tensions with China, India conducts drills in Indian Ocean with Japan

INS Rana and INS Kulish, the two warships of the Indian Navy conducted an exercise with JS Kashmir and JS Shimayuki of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force in the Indian Ocean. Read More

3 militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khul Chohar in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. Read More

Donald Trump tweets video of fan yelling ‘white power', deletes it later

The footage, apparently shot in a Florida retirement community, shows a man driving a golf-cart bearing ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘America First’ signs being heckled by a roadside protester chanting ‘racist’. Read More

Not quitting, says Nepal PM while signalling India’s plot to oust him

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Oli has accused India of trying to topple him. The allegation comes in the wake of differences cropping up between Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda. Read More

India vs Australia won't look great without crowds: Mark Taylor on Boxing Day Test

An ‘iconic’ match like the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia must be played before a capacity crowd and authorities should not hesitate in moving out the match from the MCG in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Victoria, says former Australia captain Mark Taylor. Read More

Arshad Warsi is super impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years in Bollywood on Sunday. On this occasion, the superstar shared a dapper monochrome picture of himself, alongside elaborating on how he survived the film industry for 28 long years. Read More