Virus Hunters Map How COVID-19 Variants Travel

Abbott
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Abbott

Abbott, Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture
Abbott, Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

As we travel, we change. We try new things; we meet new people.

Viruses aren't so different.

COVID-19 moved from country to country like a globetrotter, reaching new places and "meeting" new people. All this movement can produce a variant, which is a version of a virus that has accumulated a unique set of mutations.

In a study in Virus Evolution, our Pandemic Defense Coalition partner Institut de Recherche en Santé, de Surveillance Epidémiologique et de Formation (IRESSEF) and Abbott's Virus Hunters looked at lineages of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Senegal over six months, combining data regarding the virus's makeup and spread to better understand what factors influence how the virus moves and evolves over time.

"By looking back at how the pandemic developed in Senegal, we learned that this kind of research is a great opportunity for scientists to do a deep dive into why certain virus strains infect more people than others," said Dr. Mary Rodgers, principal research scientist at Abbott. "We know viruses change over time, and this highly detailed research helps us begin to pull back the curtain on what changes - and movements - public health professionals should be on the lookout for as we continue to fight COVID-19."

Retracing the Path of a Virus

Here's what we saw. For most of 2020, a variant called B.1.416 (which, for this story, we'll call the Senegal/Gambian variant after its origin) circulated and dominated as the main strain in Senegal. It's likely that the variant was a descendant from one of the initial cases of COVID-19 in the country, based on its mutations. This strain also traveled in and out of Africa, making its way to Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia.

Fast forward to 2021, and a variant called B.1.1.420 (which, for this story, we'll call the Western Europe/U.S. variant after its origin) gained strength and speed and replaced the Senegal/Gambian variant in the country. While the rest of the world was combatting another strain of COVID-19 in early 2021, the Western Europe/U.S. variant kept its hold in Senegal, shutting out other variants, due to its unique makeup. With greater transmissibility, it traveled far and wide.

To better visualize these changes, Dr. Gregory Orf, senior scientist at Abbott, created a new mapping app, similar to a flight traffic map, to visualize COVID-19's movement.

"By retracing the path of SARS-CoV-2 variants over time, we can understand how far and fast variants can travel and the mutations that help viruses spread more effectively," he said. "That's important because this information helps scientists know what to look for moving forward - what mutation combinations could form into variants of concern."

Watch the Senegal/Gambian Variant Travel

The Research Journey Continues On

All Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition partners are dedicated to preventing the next pandemic. Similar to how you'd refer to travel guides and recommendations from seasoned travelers before journeying to a new place, Virus Hunters from around the world look at virus variants of the past and present to inform the future.

We know there are more than 200 virus species that can infect humans. Partnerships like our Pandemic Defense Coalition give the world a much-needed opportunity to actively work toward preventing the next outbreak by identifying viruses of concern, sharing information and creating diagnostic tools.

As we continue to fight COVID-19, it's important to study emerging variants and other viruses that can infect humans. Viruses travel at a rapid pace, and that's why Virus Hunters, like our Coalition partners, are key players in preventing future outbreaks.

The time is now to search for the next unexpected destination - or, in this case, the next pandemic threat. We'll learn from viruses' movements and changes in the past and present to better anticipate any future trips on COVID's bucket list.

As viruses travel and change, they evolve. We're evolving too and ready to try new things to help more people.

We really aren't so different.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Abbott on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Abbott
Website: www.abbott.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Abbott



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719478/Virus-Hunters-Map-How-COVID-19-Variants-Travel

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Queen's Plate champion Moira to run in $750,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes event

    TORONTO — Queen's Plate champion Moira will run in the $750,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack. Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday. The remainder of the field is expected to be revealed Wednesday. The 1 1/4-mile turf race will be Moira's first since her emphatic, record-setting Plate win Aug. 21. Moira captured the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown by seven lengths in a synthetic track and Plate record time of 2:01.48. She also earned trainer

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.