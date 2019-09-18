Virtue and Moir announce they're 'stepping away' from figure skating

Canadian figure skating icons Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir said in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday night that they will be "stepping away" from the sport after 22 years and numerous Olympic and world titles.

The pair, who are preparing for the Rock the Rink Tour, thanked fans for their support with an emotional message.

"We feel like the most fortunate kids in Canada, still," said Moir, 32, who announced in early August he's engaged to be married to Jackie Mascarin. She was his skating partner prior to Moir becoming a pair with Virtue in 1997.

"It just feels for us like it's the right time to say goodbye, while we're still loving and enjoying the sport as much as we always have," he said in the video, which featured the pair on the ice and included highlights from their long career.

Added Virtue: "After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport. This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We're just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?"

The 30-year-old, thanked fans for their "unwavering" support.

Double Olympic gold in Pyeongchang

The pair, who were both born in London, Ont., won two gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and helped Canada reach the top of the podium in the team event.

"They were always finding ways to push the limits with dance, be it technically, be it artistically, they explored so many different genres that they didn't kind of have one style and skate for their [entire] career," said Skate Canada's high performance director Mike Slipchuk. "Every year they came out with something new. They did classical, they did movies, they did Pink Floyd, they did Gene Kelly, they've done it all.

"That's what always made them unique is they always came out with something new and innovative and it pushed more teams to explore outside the box also, which is what we see now."

They also captured gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a pair of silver medals at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

It was already widely speculated that 2018 would be the last Olympics for the pair.

Virtue said the next generation of skaters in Canada is going to "blaze new trails, break all of our records — and we can't wait to cheer them on.

"We'll be there watching," Moir said.

The Rock the Rink Tour begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and ends Nov. 23 in St. John's.

Virtue and Moir became household names after capturing Olympic gold on home ice in 2010 and have been melting hearts ever since. Fans swooned over their on-ice chemistry during their final Olympic appearance.

They performed alongside other Canadian skaters on a Stars on Ice Tour exhibition tour last spring, but haven't competed since Pyeongchang.

