Virtual Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins stage 2
Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the second stage of the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Saturday. The American all-rounder won the circuit race ahead Andrea Ramirez (Agolico BMC) and Caroline Murray (USA).
Ramirez was the first to launch a late-race attack in the closing few hundred metres, however, Stephens caught and passed her at the finish line to take the win.
The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT.
Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 2 - video replay
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
1:40:02
2
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Agolico BMC)
3
Caroline Murray (USA Team)
4
Katheryn Curi (Amy D. Foundation)
5
Leah Thorvilson (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
6
Monilee Keller (Revolution Velo)
7
Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
8
Sarah Gigante (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
9
Anna Russell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
10
Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)