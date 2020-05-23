Virtual Tour of the Gila: Comeau wins stage 2

null

Holden Comeau (Saris + Pros Closet) won the second stage at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Saturday. He took the sprint victory ahead of Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) and Austin Venhuizen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing).

McGlinchey was solo with eight kilometres to go, but he wasn't able to hold off the main field during the closing kilometres of the circuit race. L39ION of LA teammates Cory Lockwood and Tyler Williams counter-attacked with six kilometres to go, but they too, weren't able to gain enough time on the field.

Twenty riders sprinted toward the finish line where Comeau took the victory.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 2 - video replay



